How to reset Acer laptop bios password:

  • Boot while while pressing/holding F2 to get into the BIOS / UEFI
  • When the enter password window appears then press Enter 3 times
  • "Enter unlock password" window will appear, with Key: 12345678 etc.
  • Enter the Key into form field below and press Send Request button.
Take this generated code and enter it as your current password and dont forget to change password for blank in bios also. See video how to do this.
